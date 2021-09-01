RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Kunle Remi, Akah Nnani, Bimbo Ademoye in the trailer for 'Hide N Seek'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The thriller premieres in cinemas on October 1, 2021.

'Hide N Seek' movie poster [Instagram/bodeasiyanbi]

A brand new trailer has debuted for new Nollywood Whodunit thriller directed by Tolu Lordtanner and Adekunle Bryan.

Executive produced by Abayomi Bello and written by Bode Asiyanbi, the new feature film promises to take its audience on a rollercoaster of action and emotions. When a gang loses millions of dollars, everyone becomes a suspect.

It stars Kunle Remi, Uche Montana, Akah Nnani, Sani Muazu, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Kiki Omeili, Enado Odigie among others.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

