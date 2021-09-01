A brand new trailer has debuted for new Nollywood Whodunit thriller directed by Tolu Lordtanner and Adekunle Bryan.
Watch Kunle Remi, Akah Nnani, Bimbo Ademoye in the trailer for 'Hide N Seek'
The thriller premieres in cinemas on October 1, 2021.
Recommended articles
Executive produced by Abayomi Bello and written by Bode Asiyanbi, the new feature film promises to take its audience on a rollercoaster of action and emotions. When a gang loses millions of dollars, everyone becomes a suspect.
ALSO READ: King of Boys: Nse Ikpe-Etim says she battled bouts of intense fear while filming [Pulse Interview]
It stars Kunle Remi, Uche Montana, Akah Nnani, Sani Muazu, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Kiki Omeili, Enado Odigie among others.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng