'Hide and Seek' set for cinema release on Independence Day

The synergy of Sologic Entertainment, LordTanner Studios, and Harp and Bowl Studios, assembled an avalanche of celebrities and Nollywood heavyweights on Sunday 26th September, at Filmhouse IMAX, for the premiere of their film, Hide and Seek.

Set for cinema release across all Nigerian cinemas on independence day (1st October 2021), the film is part of the slate to entertain movie-goers during the holiday.

Hide and Seek is a crime-thriller-drama that tells the story of a Robinhood-like attempt to stop a corrupt public servant of high designation from embezzling public funds. A security intelligence officer assigned to protect a permanent secretary understudies his corrupt practices and orchestrates a heist with a diversely-positioned team, to re-steal what had been stolen.

However, to succeed, he has to battle with several unforeseen factors, including an obsessed girlfriend and a hilarious pair of greener pasture-seeking hotel staff. But a more complicated challenge is the mole who makes the plan almost go south.

The film stars Kunle Remi in the lead role, complemented by Efa Iwara, Kiki Omeili, Uche Montana, Akah Nnani, and Bimbo Ademoye, amongst others.

Speaking after the premiere, the executive producer Abayomi Bello, expressed fulfillment; “We decided to do something outside the norm to avail the cinema audience a variation from contemporary cinema content. With the reactions and appreciation from today’s viewing, I am confident that we achieved our goal,” he said.

Directors Adekunle Bryan Oyetunde and Tolu Awobiyi (who doubles as producer), issued a joint statement; “Our objective to create magic for the big screen demanded that we go the extra mile in creativity. We believe that what we have achieved the quality demand for global export – a production that the industry can be proud of. The cast and crew deserves all the accolades they can get for putting up a world-class delivery.”

Hide and Seek passes for the ideal film that would keep viewers glued to their screens, with mind-engaging dialogues and suspense that is sure to bring the ‘edge-of-the-seat’ impact. It releases across cinemas in Nigeria from October 1, 2021.

