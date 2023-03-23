ADVERTISEMENT
Here's your first look at Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The House Of Secrets'

Inemesit Udodiong

His latest project is a psychological thriller.

Niyi Akinmolayan's 'House of Secrets' is a psychological thriller [Twitter/Niyiakinmolayan]
Niyi Akinmolayan's 'House of Secrets' is a psychological thriller [Twitter/Niyiakinmolayan]

The upcoming project has been described as a dreamy romance drama and film noir, a cinematic term used for movies that are mostly shot in gloomy grey, black, and white.

Directed by Akinmolayan, the cast includes Efe Irele, Shawn Faqua, Kate Henshaw, Onajite Dede, Anee Icha, and Funlola Aofiyebi.

For now, we do not have details on the plot summary, but Akinmolayan and Dolapo Adigun are reportedly credited as the writers.

Victoria Akunjobi is attached as the producer with Barny Emordi as director of photography.

Principal photography for the 1999 psychological thriller has kicked off in Lagos, Nigeria.

This movie comes after Akinmolayan's Anthill Studios signed a multi-year deal with Prime Video in January, 2022.

On the partnership, Ayanna Lonian, the streamer's Director of Content Acquisition and Head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy, said, “We are very excited to bring Anthill’s upcoming slates of popular Nollywood movies to Prime Video customers around the world. We want to showcase the very best of Nollywood and authentic African stories to our customers and this groundbreaking deal helps us to achieve that goal."

The exclusive licensing agreement came after Prime Video struck the same deal with Inkblot Studios.

'The House Of Secrets' joins the growing slate of titles like 'Prophetess', 'Day of Destiny' and 'Elevator Baby.'

Watch a short teaser of the upcoming movie:

