ADVERTISEMENT
Here's your first look at Lateef Adedimeji as Bola Tinubu in 'Last Man Standing'

Inemesit Udodiong

This is the actor's fourth biopic after Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla' and Biodun Stephen's 'Ige'.

Lateef Adedimeji in new biopic [Instagram]

The forthcoming biopic documents certain parts of the president-elect's life including his academic issues, and government debacle including the Babatunde Raji Fashola case.

The Nollywood actor revealed his process for embodying the role in an interview with Premium Times.

“People thought I could not act as Tinubu because of his serious personality. But I always tell them that I should be able to fit into any character as an actor. An actor should be flexible. It is basically about understanding who the person is and sinking yourself into that character,” he said. “I did not have a one-on-one encounter with Tinubu before I was able to act like him in a movie. Several documentaries about him exist, and I had to study how he speaks, interviews, and the like. I had to do my homework by sieving through all the available materials, and then I was good to go on and deliver."

Bola Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect
The cast includes Saheed Balogun, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, and Segun Arinze.

Seun Oloketuyi, the producer, has cleared the air on the biopic being a propaganda to support Tinubu's presidential bid.

In his words, “When we did ‘The White Lion’, a lot of people said it was propaganda for Yahaya Bello, and I asked them to wait until they saw the movie. It is a movie that seeks to entertain. In entertainment, a lot of history is embedded. I made up my mind last year that we were going to make some historical movies. Apart from this, we are also doing one for the late Adedibu, Lateef Jakande and Prof. Peller, all of these will be released within the next 12 months.”

'Last Man Standing' is scheduled for release in May, 2023.

Watch the trailer below:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT

