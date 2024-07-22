ADVERTISEMENT
What happened to the documentary about veteran Nigerian folklorist Mike Ejeagha?

Brooks Eti-Inyene

In light of the trendy dance challenge inspired by Brain Jotter, netizens have expressed concerns about the release of the documentary which was announced two years ago.

Mike Ejeagha
Ejeagha’s music career has spanned over six decades. The singer and songwriter has been influential in the evolution of Igbo Highlife music since the mid 20th century. His style of music is often laced with Igbo proverbs played over a guitar.

Recently, his song released in 1983 titled Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche meaning “Don’t mock someone who has fallen” but fondly called Gwo Gwo Gwo, has been featured as a TikTok challenge started by Brain Jotter.

Since the dance challenge started, there’s been the burning question of why the documentary which was filmed in 2022 hasn't been released.

The director took to his Instagram page to address the concerns surrounding its production.

"Since one of Mike Ejeagha's songs went viral courtesy of @brainjotter, I have received several calls and inbox messages from concerned friends to release the documentary immediately as this is the best time since the man is currently trending," Ike said.

READ ALSO: Here's all you need to know about Igbo Folk music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ike expressed his gratitude for the concerns, but he however shared that he has been through a lot in the course of working on this project.

“I know this is coming from a good place and I sincerely appreciate it. Believe me, no one would want this project to be released ASAP as myself. I know what I've been through so far working on this since two years ago," he said.

He opened up about the challenge of finding sponsors and partners.

"As many of us know, this project doesn't have sponsors or partners who bring in funds to make it come to life. Even though I cannot underrate the many efforts of several persons especially towards getting me an audience with prominent persons for interviews and my hardworking crew members, the money part has been me and trust me, that's not easy," he said.

He shared his ordeal in search for producers ending in constant dead ends. He said that he is well aware that projects like this often yield no returns, hence their hesitation.

Michael Ike and Mike Ejeagha
"I have called for executive producers and partners in the past to collaborate with me but so far, there hasn't been any headway and It's okay, I understand Documentaries aren't really a money making venture and not everyone would be as passionate as I am to make this dream come true," he said.

He added that he hasn’t relented revealing that the documentary is currently in its post production phase.

“Filming has been concluded and we are currently in post-production stage. This is a project shot with very high quality gadgets as we intend to spread this across film festivals all over the world and even to streaming platforms as well,” he said.

“If I'm able to get it out in time as the trends are still on, perfect. If not, there's never a bad time to talk about Mike Ejeagha.”

He added that he is still open to bringing an executive producer on board to sponsor the documentary.

“There's still room to join as an executive producer or partner with us on this project. Whatever you can do at this post production stage to make this come out faster, I would appreciate it,” he said.

