Dolapo 'Lowladee' Adeleke's has unveiled the official trailer for her new family comedy drama, ' Just In Time'.

The new feature which debuts on Netflix on March 12, follows the story of a local bookstore manager who must take in her witty 11-year-old niece. Their lives take a turn when a stranger appears on her doorstep.

ALSO READ: Here's a first-look at 'Just In Time' directed by Dolapo Adeleke

Shot in 2019 in Nairobi, the comedy stars ' Plan B' (2019) actress Sarah Hassan. The Kenyan filmmaker and actress stars alongside Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor, Kenyan stars Supa Modo, Pierra Makena, Eve D’Souza, Martin Githinji, Lydia Gitachu, Kagwe Mungai, Jazz Mistri, Blessing Lung’aho, Andreo Kamau and Fidel Maithya.

Watch the trailer: