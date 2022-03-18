RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first-look teaser at Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos

The reality show premieres April 8, exclusively on Showmax.

Real Housewives of Lagos
Real Housewives of Lagos

The housewives are finally here and by the look of the newly released teaser, ready to dish premium reality content.

Featuring the six leading ladies; Toyin Lawani, Caroline Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Goodhair and Mariam Timmer, the first-look teaser introduces Hutchings speaking about her estranged marriage to billionaire Musa Danjuma and Popular designer, Toyin Lawani bringing on some of her notorious Instagram violence.

Come April 8, the celebrities will take the audience on an adventurous ride through the glamourous lives.

Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content: Showmax Africa, said: "As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

Produced by Livespot 360, RHOLagos will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries.

Watch the teaser:

