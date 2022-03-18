Here's a first-look teaser at Showmax's The Real Housewives of Lagos

Featuring the six leading ladies; Toyin Lawani, Caroline Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Goodhair and Mariam Timmer, the first-look teaser introduces Hutchings speaking about her estranged marriage to billionaire Musa Danjuma and Popular designer, Toyin Lawani bringing on some of her notorious Instagram violence.

Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content: Showmax Africa, said: "As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”