Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan series, the show tells the story of Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organisation Aes Sedai.

In season two, the fantasy epic returns with old and new threats that seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.

The Prime Video original stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney.

New additions to season two include Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata.

Pulse Nigeria

Adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, Pike also serves as co-executive producer with Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig as consulting producers.

ADVERTISEMENT