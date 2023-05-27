The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

The Prime Video original premieres in a few months.

Rosamund Pike in 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 [Jan Thijs/Prime Video]
Rosamund Pike in 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 [Jan Thijs/Prime Video]

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan series, the show tells the story of Moiraine, a member of the powerful all-female organisation Aes Sedai.

In season two, the fantasy epic returns with old and new threats that seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world.

Your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 [Jan Thijs/Prime Video]
Your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 [Jan Thijs/Prime Video]
The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark.

The Prime Video original stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney.

New additions to season two include Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata.

Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 [Jan Thijs/Prime Video]
Here is your first look at 'The Wheel of Time' season 2 [Jan Thijs/Prime Video]

Adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins, Pike also serves as co-executive producer with Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig as consulting producers.

Co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, season two of The Wheel of Time premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 1, 2023.

