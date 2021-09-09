Gulder Ultimate Search registration ends in 2 days

The stories of past winners of GUS who have gone to grab a seat as top stars in the world’s second-largest film industry - Nollywood, is also a source of motivation for many interested applicants.

In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Some of the past winners - Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8) and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) went on to build a successful career in Nollywood.

So here’s all you need to know, if you have plans of becoming the next ultimate man or woman!

How do you apply?

Interested contestants are to visit the GUS website www.gulderultimatesearch.ng where they will be required to provide personal details, upload a photograph, a short video and answer a few questions.

When is the deadline?

The application process ends on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Who Can Apply?

Organisers say the new season of GUS is open to receiving applications from Nigerians between 21 and 35 years old.

What happens after the application?

Shortlisted applicants will undergo a regional selection process in Abuja on September 14 and 15; and in Enugu on September 15 and 16, while the final selection will take place in Lagos on September 16 and 17, 2021.

Who is the anchor?

The host of the new season is yet to be announced but previous editions of the show were anchored by Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Bob Manuel-Udokwu.

What are the prizes to be won?

The Ultimate winner goes home with over 50 million Naira worth of prizes including 20 Million Naira Cash, a brand new SUV, with other mouth-watering gifts; and over 20 Million Naira in cash prizes for the other GUS contestants.

The race for the next GUS winner has begun. All the best!