Organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search are set to bring back the highly rated reality television show.

The rerun edition is reportedly billed to screen via their social media platforms although screening dates are yet to be confirmed.

The survival type reality show first premiered in Nigeria in 2004 to rave reviews. It also became the first 100 percent local content TV show in Nigeria.

Before it's last run in 2016, the show had premiered 12 acclaimed editions including a celebrity edition that saw the emergence of actor, Emeka Ike as winner. The show was at different editions hosted by Chidi Mokeme and Bob-Manuel Udokwu.

Some of its past winners include Kunle Remi, Dominic Mudabai, and Michael Nwachukwu.