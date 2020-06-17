Louisa Ejenavbo, a Graphics designer, is currently demanding payment for her designs which were used in 2019 box office king, 'Living In Bondage Breaking Free'.

In a trending Twitter thread, Ejenavbo revealed how she was contracted to work on production designs ranging from cult symbols to company logos, an Instagram page, blog page designs and custom license plates through an intermediary who was later sacked.

Ejenavbo further disclosed how she was not given any down payment for her work and was eventually dropped from the project without payment and on the claims that her designs were not good enough.

"Almost 2 years after Living in Bondage (Breaking Free is out and guess what, they used my designs in the movie. My blood and sweat, my sleepless nights and broken backs after claiming they were not good enough. Worse of, I wasn't credited, I wasn't paid. I wasn't even compensated", Ejenavbo further revealed in a tweet.

All attempts to reach Ramsey Nouah proved abortive as the artist revealed the director had not responded to her Twitter messages.

The tweets have since gone viral.