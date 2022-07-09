RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Glamour Girls: I screamed when I got the call for the auditions - Sharon Ooja reveals

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Glamour Girls star Sharon Ooja has opened up about her initial reaction to getting an audition call for the remake.

The actress shared in a Netflix exclusive how her initial reaction to an audition invitation was a scream. In the Hot Minute With Sharon Ooja clip, the stunning movie star revealed that she screamed when she received the call.

Away from her Glamour Girls reaction, the stunning actress also shared fun facts about herself, one of which is that Ooja is her middle name and not her last name as fans presume.

Ooja stars as Emmanuel, a young woman burdened with the financial responsibility of her family which leads her on the path of Donna (played by Nse Ikpe-Etim) and her crew of high end prostitutes.

The Bunmi Ajakaiye directed remake premiered on Netflix on June 24, albeit to mixed reviews.

In spite of its reviews, the film managed to rake in impressive views, pushing it to the list of most watched films on the streamer in over 10 countries.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

