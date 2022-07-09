Glamour Girls: I screamed when I got the call for the auditions - Sharon Ooja reveals

Away from her Glamour Girls reaction, the stunning actress also shared fun facts about herself, one of which is that Ooja is her middle name and not her last name as fans presume.

Ooja stars as Emmanuel, a young woman burdened with the financial responsibility of her family which leads her on the path of Donna (played by Nse Ikpe-Etim) and her crew of high end prostitutes.

The Bunmi Ajakaiye directed remake premiered on Netflix on June 24, albeit to mixed reviews.