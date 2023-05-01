Get ready for the fourth season of The Nancy Isime Show!

The Nancy Isime Show season 4 will premiere on May 5, on Africa Magic Urban at 9:30PM, May 6, on AIT at 9:00PM, and May 7, on HipTV at 5:30PM. Following the resounding success of its previous seasons, this new season is set to be even bigger and better.

Featuring A-list celebrities such as Teni the Entertainer, Erica Nlewedim, Mr P, Banky W and Adesua Wellington, Ramsey Nouah, and many others, the third season of the show was a hit with viewers. The fourth season promises to be even more star-studded, with special guests appearing on the show, along with human-interest stories, engaging interviews, fun games, and other exciting segments.

Don't miss out on the fourth season of The Nancy Isime Show - mark your calendars for May 5, 2023, and get ready for an entertaining and unforgettable experience!