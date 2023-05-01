Get ready for the fourth season of The Nancy Isime Show!
The Nancy Isime Show season 4 will premiere on May 5, on Africa Magic Urban at 9:30PM, May 6, on AIT at 9:00PM, and May 7, on HipTV at 5:30PM. Following the resounding success of its previous seasons, this new season is set to be even bigger and better.
Featuring A-list celebrities such as Teni the Entertainer, Erica Nlewedim, Mr P, Banky W and Adesua Wellington, Ramsey Nouah, and many others, the third season of the show was a hit with viewers. The fourth season promises to be even more star-studded, with special guests appearing on the show, along with human-interest stories, engaging interviews, fun games, and other exciting segments.
Fans can stay up to date with all the latest information and exciting giveaways by following @thenancyisimeshow_ on Instagram, @ThenancyIsimeshow on Facebook and @tni_show on Twitter.
Don't miss out on the fourth season of The Nancy Isime Show - mark your calendars for May 5, 2023, and get ready for an entertaining and unforgettable experience!
The Nancy Isime Show is powered by Indomie Noodles and proudly supported by Viva Plus Detergent, Munch It, Kellogg’s, Power Oil and refreshed by Rockstar Energy Drink.
