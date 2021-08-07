After an electrifying performance in the thriller Greenland, Gerald Butler returns to cinematic class this time, not as a father figure (Greenland), neither is he playing a fierce spartan warrior (300) nor a secret agent (Angel has Fallen), but ‘Bob Viddick’; a psychopath bounty hunter.
Gerald Butler stars in the new movie ‘CopShop’
'CopShop' is an action-comedy movie.
‘CopShop’ starring Gerald Butler, Frank Gillo and Alexis Louder, is an action-comedy movie seeing Bob Viddick (Gerald Butler) blur the lines between psychopathy and profession in good humour.
Set for theatre release on Sep 17, 2021. This is another credit in the bag for director Joe Carnahan (The Boss Level, The Blacklist, The Grey, State of affairs)
Can't wait to hear what the critics think. But before then.
