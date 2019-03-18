Also featured in the movie are Gregory Ojefua, Genny Uzoma and Joseph Momodu.

Joseph Momodu and Genny Uzoma in a scene from 'Trophy Wife'

Directed by Emeka Madu, ‘Trophy Wife’ was shot in various locations on Victoria Island, Lekki, and Victoria Garden City.

Genny Uzoma with members of 'Trophy Wife' cast

‘Trophy Wife’ is produced by Genny Uzoma, who also featured as the lead female character in the movie. This is Uzoma’s first movie as a producer and lead actress.

Genny Uzoma and Joseph Momodu share a joke on the set of 'Trophy Wife'

‘Trophy Wife’ tells the story of Jemima Lambert, a secondary school graduate who learned queen's English and the sophisticated ways girls live and survive in Lagos by chance. Jemima swore to date and marry a rich man who is going to make her a trophy wife.