Also featured in the movie are Gregory Ojefua, Genny Uzoma and Joseph Momodu.

Directed by Emeka Madu, ‘Trophy Wife’ was shot in various locations on Victoria Island, Lekki, and Victoria Garden City.

‘Trophy Wife’ is produced by Genny Uzoma, who also featured as the lead female character in the movie. This is Uzoma’s first movie as a producer and lead actress.

‘Trophy Wife’ tells the story of Jemima Lambert, a secondary school graduate who learned queen's English and the sophisticated ways girls live and survive in Lagos by chance. Jemima swore to date and marry a rich man who is going to make her a trophy wife.