Genevieve Nnaji joins cast of 'Fela Ten Twenty'

The actress who last starred in her history-making directorial debut 'Lion Heart' is set to make a comeback with the adaptation which will premiere on Clubhouse on May 15 and May 16 at 2 pm and 6 pm respectively.

"The contemporary issues highlighted in the script are what sold me. This is an artful retelling of Fela's story and I'm honored to be a part of it. I grew up on radio plays and the experience is nostalgic for me - the power of voice to influence minds and touch hearts is undeniable,” Nnaji shared on why she joined the production.

Nnaji joins the show's star-studded cast from Nigeria, the UK and the US, including Sir Marcell as Fela Kuti, Jumoké Fashola as Funmilayo Kuti, NC Grey as Najite- a Kalakuta Queen, Nneamaka Nwadei as Omolara- a Kalakuta Queen, Malikat Rufai as Sandra Izsadore, Uche Ogodi as J.K. Braimah, Comfort Dangana as DJ Switch, Adeola Adebari as Tunde, Muhammed Agboluaje as the Driver, LaToya Ransom as the radio Journalist and Aliu Ajala as the Babalawo.

'Fela Ten Twenty' will feature an exciting new interpretation of Bill T. Jones’ and Jim Lewis’ Original 'FELA!' script, framing the ongoing #EndSars movement in the context of Fela Kuti’s legacy. Music for the production will be recorded in Lagos, Nigeria by The Cavemen.