ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Gangs of Lagos not injurious to anyone, Amazon tells court

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amazon argued that the state’s Cinematography Law was inapplicable in the matter.

Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!
Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company, is a defendant in a suit, No LD/6903GCM/2023, before a Lagos High Court, instituted by the Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU), following its production ‘Gang of Lagos’.

The IDU had sued the company, claiming ₦10 billion damages before Justice Idowu Alakija of the Lagos High Court, over the contents of the film.

However, in a statement issued by Amazon in Lagos, Justice Alakija fixed October date to determine Amazon’s preliminary objection to the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants had queried Lagos State’s jurisdiction over the production of the film before the court by some indigenes of the state.

In the suit, the defendants are questioning the authority of the Lagos State Government to censor films and videos produced within its jurisdictions stipulated in the Cinematograph Law of Lagos State, 2004.

Amazon, accused of alleged depiction of the claimants’ territory as a den of criminals and its traditional Eyo as a gang, argued that the state’s Cinematography Law was inapplicable in the matter.

Equally, the defendants sought an order of the court pursuant to Section 25(1)(q) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to strike out the suit as it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain same.

According to the defendants, the Law under which the suit was filed was not relevant to the video and films censors law of Lagos State, explaining that the appropriate law was that of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act, 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside the corporate body, other defendants in the suit are Jadesola Osiberu, Kemi Lala-Akindoju, Adesegun Adetoro, Demi Olubanwo, Olumide Soyombo and Bankole Wellington.

Other defendants in the suit are Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Kola Aina, Greoh Ltd. and Amazon Web Services Nigeria for an alleged sacrilegious and scandalous depiction of Eyo Masquerade in the movie.

The claimants are Chief Ayodele Bajulaiye, who sued on behalf of Bajulaiye Chieftaincy Family and Eyo Iga Bajulaiye and Chief Abdul-Waheed Ayeni on behalf of Sasore Chieftaincy Family and Eyo Iga Sasore.

However, in its preliminary objection, Amazon challenged the powers of the Lagos State Government on its regulatory role in the case.

It consequently requested the court to dismiss the Lagos State Cinematography Law which they claimed was enacted outside the legislative competence of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants claimed that the High Court of Lagos State had no jurisdiction to compel the Lagos State Government to censor the said film under its Cinematography Law which it argued falls within the provisions of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act.

The 1999 constitution, the defendants averred precludes the High Court of Justice from ‘’exercising jurisdiction over interpretation of the Constitution as it relates to the Federal Government and its agencies’’.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gangs of Lagos not injurious to anyone, Amazon tells court

Gangs of Lagos not injurious to anyone, Amazon tells court

Posh Bugati enlists Gyptian for Influencer Whoop remix

Posh Bugati enlists Gyptian for Influencer Whoop remix

Barkue Tubman-Zawolo talks bridging gap with the diaspora

Barkue Tubman-Zawolo talks bridging gap with the diaspora

Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Tomi Ojo and I are just friends - Johnny Drille clears the air

Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

Damilola Orimogunje, Chude Jideonwo announce casting call for Clifford Orji series

TomTom unveils Breathe Academy: A game-changing platform for music creatives

TomTom unveils Breathe Academy: A game-changing platform for music creatives

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

Olamide teases new single as his album release draws closer

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

More drama as Keke Palmer's boyfriend deletes her pictures, unfollows her

Monaky documents the realities of the average Nigerian in 'Patient Zero'

Monaky documents the realities of the average Nigerian in 'Patient Zero'

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The housemates wrapped things on good terms [Twitter/ShowmaxNG]

'BBNaija Reunion' finale ends on a lighter note

Sharon Ooja, the lead, has addressed the backlash to 'The Modern Woman' [Twitter/WKM_Up/media]

Sharon Ooja reacts to backlash against Yomi Black's controversial 'The Modern Woman'

Idris Elba is no longer interested in the coveted James Bond role

Why I am no longer interested in James Bond role - Idris Elba

Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson play the lead in 'Big Love'

'Big Love' displaces 'Transformers', 'The Flash', nears ₦20 million