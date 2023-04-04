Gangs of Lagos: Film reviewers share their bold predictions for the highly anticipated Prime Video release!

Tito Abumere, Movie Reviewer and Youtuber

I think Gangs of Lagos will be groundbreaking and it will raise the bar for filmmaking like many of Jade Osiberu’s other films. I expect to see brilliant performances and meticulously infused costumes and vibrant colors, among other things. As someone who once had a 9 to 5 career in Lagos Island, Tito expects to see Isale-Eko like he’s never seen it before.

Irabor Okosun, Entertainment Stakeholder and Film Critic

ADVERTISEMENT

With Gangs of Lagos being the first Amazon Original from Nollywood, we look forward to it setting the tone for more. Following the stellar cast of Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Bimbo Adeyemo and co, it is within reason to predict and expect a great performance in the developing genre-pool of Nollywood.

Afam The Movie Guy, Movie Reviewer

After his outing in BROTHERHOOD (also on Prime), it would seem Tobi Bakre is setting himself up to be a top action movie star. GANGS OF LAGOS has the potential to be the start of an epic franchise...let's hope the plot will be as good as the action we know we'll definitely get.

Towsyn Omowale, PR Girl and Movie Reviewer

I’m really excited to see Gangs of Lagos. Seeing Tobi Bakre in another gang related film after Brotherhood, is what I’m most looking forward to, as I’m sure he’ll do a fantastic job. It seems like Jade Osiberu is trying to carve a niche for herself in this genre and we’re here for it. I’m curious to see Adesua as we haven’t seen her on screen in a little while and this type of role seems a bit new so I’m looking forward to seeing how she will deliver. Overall, I’m looking forward to a great story, flawless dialogue, crisp cinematography and seamless chemistry between the characters. Can’t wait!

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed and produced by the incredible Jáde Osiberu, Gangs of Lagos promises to take you on a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighbourhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos. This gritty, hard-hitting action film follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way in the world.

With elaborate set pieces, heart-pumping action scenes, and engaging dialogue, Gangs of Lagos is not to be missed. The film has already gained attention for its authentic portrayal of Lagos and its people. So mark your calendars and get ready for the ride of your life with Gangs of Lagos, coming soon to Prime Video on the 7th of April.

---