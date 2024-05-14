ADVERTISEMENT
'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

News Agency Of Nigeria

The movie also explored her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the creation of the Abeokuta’s Women’s Union.

‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ is set to hit the cinemas nationwide on May 17 [IMDb]
NAN reports that the biopic was among the Nigerian featured films selected for screening at the 12th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFG) 2023.

NAN also recalls that the film "Funmilayo Ransome Kuti" was nominated for the 2024 Best Costume Design and Best Writing Movie in the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The film written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters tells the life story of the late Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, a renowned Nigerian educator, political campaigner, women’s rights activist and the mother of Afrobeat legend, Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The movie also explored her days at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Isreal Ransome-Kuti and her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the creation of the Abeokuta’s Women’s Union.

The film starred some movie stars like; Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Delete Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

The movie also featured the late icon's grandchildren, Femi Kuti and Yeni Kuti. Meanwhile, Austen-Peters, the director of the film, took to her Instagram page @bolanleausten-peters to talk about the premiere which was held on Monday in Lagos.

"The film Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti went down in Lagos and the movie is set to be shown in the cinema soon.

“At the Premiere of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, former Gov Donald Duke of Cross Rivers State, the Ransome Kuti Family, actors and crew of the award-winning film: Best Movie, Best Screenplay AFRIFF 2023 Best Screenplay, AMVCA 2024 will be present.

"The movie will showing from this Friday in every cinema around in Nigeria”, she wrote.

News Agency Of Nigeria

