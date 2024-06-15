ADVERTISEMENT
From zaddies to dads watch these 6 Nollywood films on Father's Day

Kome Nathaniel

Nollywood films for Father’s Day.

From zaddies to dads watch these 6 Nollywood films on Father’s Day
From zaddies to dads watch these 6 Nollywood films on Father’s Day

From deadbeat fathers to hard-working fathers to…zaddies, come this weekend, there is something for everyone to watch as we celebrate Father’s Day.

Here are six films you must see for Father’s Day:

Synopsis: The film follows the story of a mother who gets irritated with her family members for taking her for granted. One day, she leaves everyone in the father's care and chaos ensues.

Director: Bukola Ogunsola

Cast: Mercy Aigbe, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, and Mercy Chinwo.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: The film follows the story of a devoted, low-income taxi driver who discovers an abandoned baby in his cab. As he embarks on a relentless quest to reunite the infant with its mother, he stumbles on a shocking revelation about his wife, forcing him to navigate the complexities of love, sacrifice, and unexpected revelation.

Director: Sebastian Ukwa

Cast: Yvonne Jegede, David Jones David, Darasimi Nadi, Patrick Diabuah, Beloved Osagie, and Chibunna Stanley (Funnybone).

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: It is the story of Chief Beecroft, a billionaire industrialist, who is the head of a big family with many mistresses. When he suddenly dies, his family and mistresses clamour to see what he left for them in his will.

Director: Niyi Akinmolayan

Cast: Bisola Aiyeola, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, and Shaffy Bello.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: Kill Boro follows the story of Elijah, a young boy burdened by his father, Boro’s relentless brutality against him and his mother. Driven by desperation, Elijah seeks an unthinkable solution from a notorious gang leader.

Director: Courage Obayuwana

Cast: Ini Dima-Okojie, Kosisochukwu Ogboruche, Greg Ojefua (Teddy Bear), Philip Asaya, Brutus Richard, and Michael Dappa.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: The film follows the story of a devoted deacon, who takes justice into his own hands after his son is falsely accused of kidnapping and is tragically killed by a corrupt police gang.

Director: Editi Effiong

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Alex Usifo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, and Ireti Doyle.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: This is the story of Adaeze, who decides to take charge of her sick father’s business. However, with the arrival of her eccentric uncle, chaos ensues while she tries to save the business.

Director: Genevieve Nnaji

Cast: Genevieve Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, and Kanayo O. Kanayo

Where to Watch: Netflix

