Frank Orji & AACA action comedy 'The Wrong Girl' set to screen in April

The film starring Palesa Sehlare in the lead role follows undercover Hawks agent Fhatuwani who gets herself kidnapped by three amateur thugs - Moses, Dawg, and Chekers - to infiltrate and take down a vicious human trafficking operation masterminded by Goty, a fearsome villain.

AACA Film & Acting School students Palesa Sehlare stars alongside Ntando Mthembu who plays Moses, Mpho Malange as Chekers and Sean O'niel plays Dawg. The school's alumni Nwabisa Noguba plays Goty.

Rounding up the cast are music executive Stanley Khoza who is paired with Fhatuwani at the Hawks office, Muvhango actresses, Maumela Mahuwa who plays a cop, and Eunice Mabeta who plays Goty's mother. Maumela Mahuwa has been part of the popular SABC 2 soapie for over 10 years playing the family matriarch Suzan Mukwevho, with Eunice Mabeta playing the aunt.

Shot in SA and directed by the Nigerian filmmaker and founder of AACA film & Acting, 'The Wrong Girl' precedes Orji's anticipated feature film already in pre-production and slated for filming later this year