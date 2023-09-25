ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Finalists argue over housekeeping on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Cleanliness has always been an issue for the housemates, since their first week.

Housemates still struggle over cleaning the house on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]
Housemates still struggle over cleaning the house on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/Big Brother Naija]

Recommended articles

Ilebaye, who is still the Head of House, had an issue with not being able to deliberate on how the cleaning for this final week should be handled. Being only six in the house, the task of cleaning and arranging has become a daunting one to assign and carry out.

She is quickly assisted by Adekunle who advised her not to stress about the situation considering the fact that they all should be mature enough to do the right thing. He pointed out the fact that the house was already clean and the housemates like Mercy were already taking the initiative to tidy up necessary places.

That didn't fully go down well with Ilebaye as she felt disrespected still by the housemates who seemed to have resisted the need for a new roaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right after that, Cee-C complained about the state of the female toilet and stated that she wouldn't be cleaning as planned. Apparently, someone peed on the toilet seat cover without cleaning it up and no one owned up to doing it. Now the housemates are on the hunt for who did such an act and who would eventually clean it up.

But this isn't the first time housekeeping and personal hygiene have been an issue of debate on BBNaija All Stars. Housemates argued during Omoshola's reign as HOH about the state of the toilets and bathroom.

It's the final week of the show and there definitely will be more drama to come.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'BBNaija' should have been about solutions to Nigerian issues - Seun Kuti

'BBNaija' should have been about solutions to Nigerian issues - Seun Kuti

I'm literally the best father in the world - 'BBNaija' star Omashola

I'm literally the best father in the world - 'BBNaija' star Omashola

Dumomi The jig excites on new single 'Anticipating'

Dumomi The jig excites on new single 'Anticipating'

Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad at his Trace Live concert

Fireboy pays tribute to Mohbad at his Trace Live concert

Finalists argue over housekeeping on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Finalists argue over housekeeping on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the 6 finalists on 'BBNaija All Stars'

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

AFRIMA mourns Mohbad, call for institutions in African music industries

Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Artist-focused platform gamma. expands to Africa, unveils Larry Gaaga as VP

Artist-focused platform gamma. expands to Africa, unveils Larry Gaaga as VP

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel contemplates requesting a voluntary exit on BBNaija All Stars.[Instagram/theangeljbsmith]

Angel contemplates voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'