Finalists argue over housekeeping on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye, who is still the Head of House, had an issue with not being able to deliberate on how the cleaning for this final week should be handled. Being only six in the house, the task of cleaning and arranging has become a daunting one to assign and carry out.

She is quickly assisted by Adekunle who advised her not to stress about the situation considering the fact that they all should be mature enough to do the right thing. He pointed out the fact that the house was already clean and the housemates like Mercy were already taking the initiative to tidy up necessary places.

That didn't fully go down well with Ilebaye as she felt disrespected still by the housemates who seemed to have resisted the need for a new roaster.

Right after that, Cee-C complained about the state of the female toilet and stated that she wouldn't be cleaning as planned. Apparently, someone peed on the toilet seat cover without cleaning it up and no one owned up to doing it. Now the housemates are on the hunt for who did such an act and who would eventually clean it up.

But this isn't the first time housekeeping and personal hygiene have been an issue of debate on BBNaija All Stars. Housemates argued during Omoshola's reign as HOH about the state of the toilets and bathroom.