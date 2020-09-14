In a statement, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government is very delighted at the news of the promotion, which is the latest in a string of successes that have been recorded by Igbokwe.

”The fact that, in her new role, Igbokwe will lead the American company’s growing global television studio business, which includes Universal Television, Universal Content Productions (UCP) and NBC Universal International Studios, is a pointer to the huge responsibility that comes with the promotion and a testimony to her capability.

”Igbokwe is an inspiration to millions of youths around the world and, in particular, those in our country’s burgeoning Creative Industry. We wish her success in her new role,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports igbokwe, who hails from South-East Nigeria but born in Lagos State in the mid-1960s, is the first black woman to head Universal Television.

Igbokwe moved to join her father in the US at the age of six shortly after the civil war.

Prior to her appointment, Igbokwe was Executive Vice President, Drama Development, where she oversaw the development of all NBC dramas.