Fedworks has dropped the trailer for his film with Funke Williams 'Orange Bowl'

Kome Nathaniel

The film is also his directorial debut.

See the trailer for Funke Williams' upcoming short film 'Orange Bowl' [Instagram/fedworks]
The trailer follows the story of Williams’ character, who is seen begging, screaming in pain and crying, setting the scene for what could be a tough story about the experiences of victims of rape, and how the incident continues to affect their lives years after it happened.

Rape is every kind of theft. Working on my short film directing debut – Orange Bowl – has marked the beginning of a personal journey for me; telling the stories that need to be told, while paying intentional attention to filmmaking as an art,” Fedworks said in an Instagram post announcing the trailer on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The film is co-produced by Abisola Yussuf and Ifeoluwa Fatogun and also features George Victor and Zeph Obayangbon as part of the cast.

Fedworks is a key figure in the Nigerian music scene. He is responsible for several well-known music videos, including "IDK" by Wizkid, "Emiliana" by CKay, "Sability" by Ayra Starr, and "Charm" by Rema. He has also ventured into shooting TV commercial videos and documentaries.

The Nollywood actress, Williams, is popular for her role in the 2023 crime thriller, Gangs of Lagos, which follows the story of a group of friends who each have to navigate crime and gang violence growing up on the bustling streets of Isale Eko, Lagos.

See the trailer for Orange Bowl below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

