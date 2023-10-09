“Fake Liars” is a side-splitting comedy that takes audiences on a wild and uproarious journey into a world of mistaken identities, comical deceptions, and uproarious misunderstandings.
Fake Liars — A Hilarious Comedy Starring Ceec, Nkem Owoh, Uche Montana, others
With a script that’s as sharp as it is funny, and a cast that knows how to deliver every punchline with precision.
This rib-tickling comedy features a star-studded cast that includes Big Brother star Ceec, the legendary Nkem Owoh, Uche Montana, the hilarious Broda Shaggi, the iconic Saka, and the witty Nedu, among other talented actors.
Watch the trailer below and subscribe to the channel.
