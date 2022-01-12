‘Euphoria’ breaks HBO Max viewer records

The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000 viewers and grew to almost 1 million, including a replay.

The Season 2 premiere was the No. 1-ranked asset on HBO Max on Sunday, the network said, a claim backed up by a flurry of tweets last night reporting the HBO Max app had been crashing around 9 p.m., the time the episode was made available.

In all, HBO said the Season 1 premiere and subsequent episodes held eight of the top 10 spots among series assets on HBO Max last night.