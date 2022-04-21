Elsa Majimbo, Little Simz, Obongjayar, and other Africans are set to premiere their short Documentaries at Tribecca Film Festival

While many of the films and documentaries in the lineup are made up of films from and by American and European filmmakers, there are a couple of African talents included in the lineup. Kenyan Elisa Majimbo, Nigerian Little Simz, Nigerian Obongjayar, and Ghanaian Ebeneza Blanche have projects that will be screened at the festival.

Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Internet sensation, Elsa Majimbo’s self-titled debut film Elsa has been included in the recently unveiled lineup of short documentaries at the Tribeca Festival.

Elsa, will be premiered under the Compass (Short documentaries about navigating life) category of the festival’s premieres. It follows the reality of Elsa's world and what it is to be young, successful, and unashamedly true to oneself in a harsh world. The documentary was directed and produced by Julia Jansch ad Written by Elsa Majimbo.

