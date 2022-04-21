RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Elsa Majimbo, Little Simz, Obongjayar, and other Africans are set to premiere their short Documentaries at Tribecca Film Festival

Israel Olorunnisola

Tribeca Film festival has recently unveiled its lineup of 150 features, short films, and documentaries.

OBONGJAYAR
OBONGJAYAR

The festival which is set to hold from Saturday, June 8th till Sunday, June 19th, 2022, features a wide array of world premieres of short films, documentaries, and feature films.

While many of the films and documentaries in the lineup are made up of films from and by American and European filmmakers, there are a couple of African talents included in the lineup. Kenyan Elisa Majimbo, Nigerian Little Simz, Nigerian Obongjayar, and Ghanaian Ebeneza Blanche have projects that will be screened at the festival.

Elsa Majimbo
Elsa Majimbo Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Internet sensation, Elsa Majimbo’s self-titled debut film Elsa has been included in the recently unveiled lineup of short documentaries at the Tribeca Festival.

Elsa, will be premiered under the Compass (Short documentaries about navigating life) category of the festival’s premieres. It follows the reality of Elsa's world and what it is to be young, successful, and unashamedly true to oneself in a harsh world. The documentary was directed and produced by Julia Jansch ad Written by Elsa Majimbo.

Little Simz
Little Simz Pulse Nigeria

Little Simz and Obongjayar’s music video Point and Kill is also set to premiere at the festival. The video was directed by Ghanian director, Ebeneza Blanche, and was written by Obongjayar. The video is set to premiere under the New Perspectives category at the festival.

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

