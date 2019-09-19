Ego Boyo’s new film, ‘The Ghost and The House Of Truth’ is scheduled to premiere at the annual Urban Film Festival in New York.

Directed by Akin Omotosho starring Kate Henshaw, Fabian Lojede, Tope Tedela, and Kemi Lala Akindoju, the film’s premiere is set to hold on September 20, 2019, at EMC Empire Theater12, New York.

‘The Ghost and house of truth’ also features Toyin Oshinaike, Susan Wokoma, Mario Obruthe, Imoleayo Olusanya, and Dara Egerton-Shyngle. Kemi Lala Akindoju occupies the role of an associate producer and casting director of the film.

The film tells the story of a counselor whose 8-year-old daughter goes missing. Frustrated with the police investigation, she takes it upon herself to catch the perpetrator, but as time runs out things take an unexpected turn.

Christian Epps and Kate Henshaw on the set of The Ghost and house of truth'. [Asiko]

'The Ghost and the house of truth' is the fourth movie from Ego Boyo's production outfit since her debut, 'Violated' in 1996.

Nwakaego “Ego” Boyo is a well-known and accomplished actor and producer who has worked extensively in the Nigerian film industry since the 90s. She made her debut as an actor in the critically acclaimed Soap Opera “CHECKMATE” which aired on the NTA network service for five years playing the role of Ann Haastrope – a role which endeared her to Nigerian audiences.