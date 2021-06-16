EbonyLife Creative Academy now open for third intake of students to commence in September 2021

Pulse Nigeria

Beginning 6th September 2021, aspiring actors, writers, directors, producers and technicians will be able to pursue their dreams, by attending a world-class film academy. Courses include: Art of Screenwriting, Producing for Success, The Director’s Toolkit, Acting for Screen, Cinematography & Lighting, Art Direction for Film & TV, Audio Essentials for Film & TV, and Visual Post Production. Designed by industry experts, the courses are designed to help working film professionals improve their skills, and to equip beginners with the skills they need to launch their careers.

On June 11th, the academy’s first intake of 120 students graduated in a joyous and exuberant ceremony at EbonyLife Place. Six short films were shown to the students and their VIP guests, to exhibit the impressive skills that were acquired over just twelve weeks of study. Blue Adekunle, who won the Best Set Design award, was delighted to learn that she had secured a job with EbonyLife Media, while another 13 students received the opportunity to intern with the company in a variety of filmmaking roles.

With close to 400 applicants waiting for an opportunity to attend ELCA, Head of School, Mr. Theart Korsten has a vital for anyone hoping to be included. “The current intake that began classes this month was selected from close to 800 applicants, and already we have close to 400 waitlisted for registration that opens today. With the level of competition we are seeing for places at the academy, I would advise anyone wanting to attend ELCA to apply now without further delay.”

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Media, stated “Investment and support is needed to accelerate filmmaking skills in Nigeria and the EbonyLife Creative Academy was made possible by funding from Lagos State Government. It is through initiatives like these that future Nigerian filmmakers can one day make top-class movies for audiences across the world to embrace and enjoy.”

Since 7th June, the second intake of students at ELCA has started classes and is set to graduate in August. Registration is now open for the third intake that will begin classes on 6th September. For more information on courses available at EbonyLife Creative Academy, please visit www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com