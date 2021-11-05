RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Dwayne Johnson says his production company is getting rid of real guns on set

The actor's comment comes in the wake of the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hollywood star actor, Dwayne Johnson has stated that his production company, Seven Bucks Productions will no longer use real guns on any of its productions in the wake of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on 'Rust' set.

The actor and producer made the declaration in an exclusive interview with Variety. "First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time," Johnson said.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won't use real guns at all," he added.

Johnson further revealed that Seven Bucks will now replace real ammunitions with rubber guns.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars; we won’t worry about what it costs.

"I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together.

"Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we're not going to use real guns. That's it."

Recall that the tragic incident that claimed the life of the Ukrainian filmmaker made headlines on October 21. The Western co-produced by Alec Baldwin was set on a young boy who attempts to flee from his home after an accidental shooting.

