Lagosians got to experience the drive-in cinema experience again with SwiftThink's first show held at the open-air grounds of Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

With the coronavirus pandemic that led to shut down of public buildings including cinemas, this pop-experience which started on Monday, March 23, has recorded over 71 vehicles with occupants sitting in the safety of their cars from where they witnessed the exciting HD screen truck experience

The HD screen throws out crisp pictures over a distance radius of 200 metres such that the movie was visible to those who are parked far away. And the sound travels farther than that. The roaster of content which lasted a few days, encompassed different genres including religious films, local films and foreign flicks, all censored to avoid obscenities.

Top most on the priority of the organisers was to ensure that attendees followed proper checks in compliance with safety guidelines for COVID-19.

"People stayed in their houses from morning till night because of the lockdown. So we thought of what to do to help people ease boredom while ensuring people observed strict adherence to social distancing guidelines,” Ayoola Jolayemi, CEO of SwiftThink Limited who came up with the iniiative said.

On whether it could compromise social distancing protocol, Jolayemi informs: “We made it known to people from the start that the only way to gain entry into the park is to arrive in a car––no car, no entry. So, people came in their cars.”

One of the attendees known as Victor told Pulse that the drive-in makes him get the cinema experience without being scared.

"I want the program to continue as it helps to relax the mind and helps to ease boredom and twice in a week won't be bad," Victor said.

Ayoola says this pop-up can be used for several events and is willing to partner with other organisers.