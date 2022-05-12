RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Disney debuts official trailer for ‘Rise’ movie on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The official trailer for Disney’s original film on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s life and family, ‘Rise’ has launched nearly a month to its release.

Official trailer for Rise debuts ahead of Disneyplus release [Instagram/akinomotoso]

The new visuals offers a first- look into the title headed straight to streaming via Disneyplus on June 24.

Starring real-life brothers Uche Agada and Ral Agada as Giannis and Thanasis respectively, the Disney film follows the lives of the Antetokounmpos, an immigrant family from Nigeria struggling to make a life for themselves in Greece amid daily threats of deportation.

While Charles (Dayo Okeniyi) and Vera (Yetide Badaki) Antetokounmpo sail their family’s daily storms, Giannis and Thanasis would play basketball with a local team. The boys soon discover their great Basketball talents rising to world champions.

Production for the Akin Omotoso directed film kicked off last year with Disney announcing in October that Giannis would serve as executive producer for the Bernie Goldmann produced title.

"I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family's story to people all over the world," the Milwaukee star said.

"My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life."

The official synopsis for the trailer reads: “After emigrating to Greece from Nigeria, Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation.

With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn.

When they weren't selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, encouraged by their father, the brothers would sneak away to play basketball with a local youth team.

Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes. With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA draft in 2013 in a long-shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family."

A two-time NBA MVP, Giannis is currently one of the most celebrated Basketball stars of the decade. In 2021, he led the Milwaukee to a championship.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

