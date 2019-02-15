Davido has said he will be going off limits when he appears on the TV show, Comedy Central Roast AKA.

While it is unsure if Davido’s presence on the panel will unsettle AKA, the ‘Fall’ singer said, “I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!”

The 26-year-old Nigerian singer is scheduled to join the panelist of friends and associates of South African rapper, who is headlining the Comedy Central Roast. Davido is the first Nigerian to appear on the TV show as a panelist.

South African top actress, Pearl Thusi, who has been dubbed the roast master will also be joining Davido on the same stage.

Other panelists expected at the TV show include Moshe Ndiki, Pierre Van Pletzen, Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, and Papa Penny.

The Comedy Central Roast of AKA, which was initiated by Viacom International Media Networks Africa, will hold at the Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa on February 21, 2019.