Dare Olaitan debuts first teaser for thriller ‘Ile Owo’ (House of Money)

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film has been confirmed for a June 2022 release.

Ile Owo (House of Money) directed by Dare Olaitan [Instagram]
Dare Olaitan's thriller 'Ile Owo' is almost ready for the big screens.

The film director, on Wednesday, unveiled the film's first teaser, a gripping one-minute first-look featuring Bisola Aiyeola, Efa Iwara, Tina Mba, Sophie Alakija and Immaculata Oko Kasum.

Written and directed by Olaitan, the film is the first thriller genre co-produced by Kayode Kasum's Film Trybe, Singularity Media and Filmone Entertainment.

Principal photography was announced by the director back in February.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Busola has forever been unlucky with love. Pressure by society and her parent to tie the knot as a means to lift her family out of poverty she finally meets Tunji – the perfect man.

At first, Busola struggles to understand why a billionaire would choose to marry her but after she accepts his proposal of marriage, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead her to a truth she could never have imagined.

’Ile Owo’ will debut in cinemas on June 24, 2022 with FilmOne as distributors.

The film director is also reportedly working on a musical set to star veteran singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu alongside Nkem Owoh and singing duo The Cavemen.

Titled 'Obara M', the film written by Stephen Okonkwo and directed by Kayode Kasum was filmed in March.

Watch the teaser for 'Ile Owo':

