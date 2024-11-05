Daniel Oriahi’s 'The Weekend' attains new feat, bags 4 AMAA awards

The Weekend won best film, best Nigerian film, best screenplay and best cinematography.

The director, Oriahi, took to his Instagram page to announce the film's latest achievement.

“Last night, @the.weekend.film took home 4 major awards at @amaawards_: Best Film, Best Nigerian Film, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography. A huge congratulations to the entire team—this is our shared victory! Thank you, @amaawards_, for the incredible recognition. And to @trino_motion_pictures, thank you for constantly giving me the space to express myself artistically. To my friends and family, your unwavering support and love—especially through this unique phase of my life—have truly made me feel like a winner. Grateful for each and every one of you,” the post said.

A few months ago, the thriller became the first independently produced Nollywood film to premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival. Following the premiere of his new feature on August 30, 2024, and its ₦8 million naira achievement in box office, the thriller also secured a spot at the BFI film festival in London.

Oriahi’s journey in filmmaking began with his debut feature, Misfit, a psychological horror film created on a shoestring budget. He has other works to his credit including his 2015 film,Taxi Driver: Oke Ashewo and his 2018 film, Sylvia. Oriahi’s knack for psychological thrillers has earned him several achievements throughout his filmmaking career.