RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Daniel Oriahi’s 'The Weekend' attains new feat, bags 4 AMAA awards

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The psychological thriller set a new Nollywood milestone with 16 AMAA nominations.

The Weekend bags 4 AMAA awards [@Instagram/@theweekendfilm]
The Weekend bags 4 AMAA awards [@Instagram/@theweekendfilm]

Nollywood filmmaker, Daniel Oriahi’s The Weekend has bagged 4 major awards at the 20th African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

Recommended articles

The Weekend won best film, best Nigerian film, best screenplay and best cinematography.

The director, Oriahi, took to his Instagram page to announce the film's latest achievement.

“Last night, @the.weekend.film took home 4 major awards at @amaawards_: Best Film, Best Nigerian Film, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography. A huge congratulations to the entire team—this is our shared victory! Thank you, @amaawards_, for the incredible recognition. And to @trino_motion_pictures, thank you for constantly giving me the space to express myself artistically. To my friends and family, your unwavering support and love—especially through this unique phase of my life—have truly made me feel like a winner. Grateful for each and every one of you,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

A few months ago, the thriller became the first independently produced Nollywood film to premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival. Following the premiere of his new feature on August 30, 2024, and its ₦8 million naira achievement in box office, the thriller also secured a spot at the BFI film festival in London.

Oriahi’s journey in filmmaking began with his debut feature, Misfit, a psychological horror film created on a shoestring budget. He has other works to his credit including his 2015 film,Taxi Driver: Oke Ashewo and his 2018 film, Sylvia. Oriahi’s knack for psychological thrillers has earned him several achievements throughout his filmmaking career.

Produced by Uche Okocha and written by Egbemawei Sammy, Vanessa Kanu & Frederick Anyaegbunam, The Weekend is a story that follows Nikiya Talabi, an orphan girl yearning for family, who visits her fiancée’s seemingly idyllic family and discovers their sinister secret. The cast includes Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young and Damilola Ogunsi.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr shines as she opens for Coldplay in sold-out stadium concerts

Ayra Starr shines as she opens for Coldplay in sold-out stadium concerts

Daniel Oriahi’s 'The Weekend' attains new feat, bags 4 AMAA awards

Daniel Oriahi’s 'The Weekend' attains new feat, bags 4 AMAA awards

Drug abuse caused my kidney disease - Actress Ufoma McDermott

Drug abuse caused my kidney disease - Actress Ufoma McDermott

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

Bobrisky says he left Nigeria to cater to his sanity and health

Bobrisky says he left Nigeria to cater to his sanity and health

5 expensive things owned by Floyd Mayweather

5 expensive things owned by Floyd Mayweather

Has Bobrisky finally caught a break? [Opinion]

Has Bobrisky finally caught a break? [Opinion]

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Thousands gather for unforgettable Night of Worship with Sinach in Abuja

Thousands gather for unforgettable Night of Worship with Sinach in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November [Instagram/@justusgirlsglobalnetwork]

‘Just Us Girls’ returns for a third season this November

Showmax joins AFRIFF 2024 to celebrate African stories with screening of ‘Princess on a Hill’ [Showmax]

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Class of 2024

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry