Coming to Africa Magic in January 2022! New seasons of 'Date my Family Nigeria,' 'Unmarried,' 'My Siblings and I'

Season four of My siblings and I will premiere Monday, 10 January on Africa Magic Urban at 8:30 pm every weekday. This family sitcom follows the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is - an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business! The last season ended on an exciting note as Aunty Blessing’s ‘boo’ asked her to marry him but then misplaced the engagement ring. The biggest question fans have to ask this season is - “will we be planning a wedding?”

Unmarried, which follows the lives of three single women will premiere Wednesday, 12 January on Africa Magic Showcase from 9 pm. Fans will see favourite ladies, Funbi (Enado Odigie), Kamsi (Folu Storms), and Nengi (Venita Akpofure), return to their screens following the season 2 finale cliffhanger. They will finally get their answers to what Nengi decided to do with Ade’s baby and whom Funbi ended up choosing. Then, there is the question of how Kamsi and her ex, Lotanna, are faring after she went back to him.

In keeping with its commitment, MultiChoice continues to create local content that keep viewers engaged and entertained. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “Local content is at the heart of our production at Africa Magic. We continue to tell authentic Nigerian stories whilst showcasing the best entertainment content the continent has to offer. These returning Africa Magic series will tell the inclusive stories of Nigerian families with My Siblings and I, the current realities of unmarried women 30 years and older with Unmarried, and the competitive nature of dating in Nigeria through Date My Family. Fans of these series will be in for great entertainment come January 2022”.

The new seasons join other Africa Magic series, Dilemma, Venge, Movement-Japa, and The Rishantes giving viewers a more diverse range of local stories to watch. For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv

