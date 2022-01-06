RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Coming to Africa Magic in January 2022! New seasons of 'Date my Family Nigeria,' 'Unmarried,' 'My Siblings and I'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Africa Magic, the continent’s leading provider of premium African entertainment, will in January 2022 premiere the third season of the hit drama series, Unmarried and reality TV series, Date my Family Nigeria, while popular comedy series, My Siblings and I, will return for a fourth season.

My siblings and I
My siblings and I

After bringing together 13 beautiful couples in season 2, the most immersive dating experience, Date My Family, is back with a bang for a third season. Lovers of this reality TV series can look forward to seeing 13 new couples meet each other, go on a first date and possibly catch the love bug. Find a new set of possible couples to root for every Sunday at 6 pm from Sunday, 9 January on Africa Magic Showcase.

Recommended articles

Season four of My siblings and I will premiere Monday, 10 January on Africa Magic Urban at 8:30 pm every weekday. This family sitcom follows the Aberuagba family whose family mantra is - an Aberuagba’s business is every Aberuagba’s business! The last season ended on an exciting note as Aunty Blessing’s ‘boo’ asked her to marry him but then misplaced the engagement ring. The biggest question fans have to ask this season is - “will we be planning a wedding?”

Unmarried S3
Unmarried S3 Pulse Nigeria

Unmarried, which follows the lives of three single women will premiere Wednesday, 12 January on Africa Magic Showcase from 9 pm. Fans will see favourite ladies, Funbi (Enado Odigie), Kamsi (Folu Storms), and Nengi (Venita Akpofure), return to their screens following the season 2 finale cliffhanger. They will finally get their answers to what Nengi decided to do with Ade’s baby and whom Funbi ended up choosing. Then, there is the question of how Kamsi and her ex, Lotanna, are faring after she went back to him.

In keeping with its commitment, MultiChoice continues to create local content that keep viewers engaged and entertained. Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “Local content is at the heart of our production at Africa Magic. We continue to tell authentic Nigerian stories whilst showcasing the best entertainment content the continent has to offer. These returning Africa Magic series will tell the inclusive stories of Nigerian families with My Siblings and I, the current realities of unmarried women 30 years and older with Unmarried, and the competitive nature of dating in Nigeria through Date My Family. Fans of these series will be in for great entertainment come January 2022”.

Unmarried girlws
Unmarried girlws Pulse Nigeria

The new seasons join other Africa Magic series, Dilemma, Venge, Movement-Japa, and The Rishantes giving viewers a more diverse range of local stories to watch. For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv

DStv viewers can watch Unmarried, Date My Family, and My Siblings and I via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

To renew your DStv subscription, visit www.dstvafrica.com or download MyDStv app which is available to iOS and Android users to manage your account or dial *288#. You can also select the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions.

----

#FeaturebyMultiChoice

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Coming to Africa Magic in January 2022! New seasons of 'Date my Family Nigeria,' 'Unmarried,' 'My Siblings and I'

Coming to Africa Magic in January 2022! New seasons of 'Date my Family Nigeria,' 'Unmarried,' 'My Siblings and I'

Nigerian singer, Alat links up with TG Omori for 'Jackie Chan' music video

Nigerian singer, Alat links up with TG Omori for 'Jackie Chan' music video

Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter

Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter

BBNaija's Vee and Tolani Baj spotted clubbing together months after rift

BBNaija's Vee and Tolani Baj spotted clubbing together months after rift

Burna Boy Buys 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth N250M

Burna Boy Buys 2022 Lamborghini Urus worth N250M

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Duncan Mighty hospitalised after surviving car accident

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid N4.8M over staged fight with Jim Iyke

Uche Maduagwu says he was paid N4.8M over staged fight with Jim Iyke

Tributes pour in as Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead in the U.S

Tributes pour in as Hip Life veteran Scizo has been reported dead in the U.S

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

MARVEL: Morbius gets delayed again!

Trending

Criticizing nollywood is harsh but necessary

Criticizing Nollywood is harsh but necessary

Box office king AY's 'Christmas in Miami' hits N100.7 million in 1st week

'Christmas in Miami' official poster [Instagram]

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

African Girl Magic: Debut visual project from the Sagacity Studios

See the first look of Janet Jackson's tell-all documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson