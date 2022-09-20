CNN’s Avant Garde tells the 8th AMVCAs story

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

#FeatureByMultiChoice: The 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) has come and gone, but the impact of the event on the African movie and entire entertainment industry lingers on.

The ceremony was a special exhibition of African creativity and talents. It was an inclusive eight-day showcase of African fashion, culture, food, music, audience, and other elements that make up the African movie industry.

Organized by MultiChoice, the AMVCAs is an annual event that recognizes and celebrate excellence in the African movie industry, both in front and behind the cameras.

The 2022 edition was also an upgrade of the awards categories. For the first time, the AMVCAs was extended to digital content creators and young African movie talents from the renowned MultiChoice Talent Factory. It also featured a meet of Hollywood and Nollywood in Nigeria, as top American actors and producers were physically part of the week-long celebration in Lagos.

Recently, CNN’s Africa Avant Garde recognized the AMVCA as one of Africa’s biggest award shows. The special Avant Garde edition focused on the eight-day chain of activities marking the 8th AMVCAs.

It featured interviews with the CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, and Executive Head of Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola. The MultiChoice executives gave insight on the conception of the AMVCAs and the desire for an award ceremony that meets global standards.

Also featured were award nominees such as Segilola Ogidan, Apaokagi Maryam a.k.a Taaooma, and Efa Irawa, who shared their thoughts on the importance of the awards and the honor that comes with the individual recognition on the prestigious award night.

Click here to watch the exclusive CNN Avant Garde interviews, behind-the-scenes, and candid shots from Africa’s most prestigious award show.

CNN Africa Avant Garde is a new series showcasing innovators and creators working across art, design, music, film, and fashion.

