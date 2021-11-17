RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor

In collaboration with Alcon entertainment, Sony Pictures are working on the reboot of the famous animated kids' movie.

Chris pratt will voice garfield in new feature film
Chris pratt will voice garfield in new feature film

The guardian of the galaxy star lord will voice the lasagna-loyal, humorous strip feline Garfield in a new animated film.

Recommended articles

Mark Dindal directs the script, written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds[Reynolds, who started his career writing for Late Night With Conan O’Brien, is repped by Gersh]. The pair have previously worked together on Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove. Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first emerged in comics segments in 1978. The lazy, orange house cat constantly causes problems for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie.

Garfield, which made its debut in forty-one publications, currently holds the record as the most extensively syndicated comic strip globally. Alcon obtained the rights from Davis, who will work as an executive producer on the film, along with Bridget McMeel. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner produce alongside Kosove and Johnson. DNEG Animation, which recently worked in the animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, will animate the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and president Tom Jacomb are also working as producers.

In previous editions produced by 20th Century Fox that appeared on the big screen in live-action/cartooned crossed Garfield in 2004 and its sequel in 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Bill Murray voiced the titular cat. However, for the newest reboot, Chris steps into the booth.

The Marvel actors’ voice craft includes the Lego films, Pixar’s Onward, and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated feature from Universal and Nintendo, where he will be voicing Mario. The actor, repped by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer, was most recently seen in Amazon’s sci-fi feature The Tomorrow War and is due back in theatres in June with Jurassic World: Dominion.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Chico Ejiro's son dies months after Nollywood director's death

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Sinach hosts Onyeka Onwenu, Todd Dulaney, Adlan Cruz, Da’dra Great House in Lagos at Christmas concert

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

Mildred Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' set for New York premiere

Trending

An 'Aki and Pawpaw' game is officially in the works!

Aki and Pawpaw game [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish