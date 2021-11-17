Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Mark Dindal directs the script, written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds[Reynolds, who started his career writing for Late Night With Conan O’Brien, is repped by Gersh]. The pair have previously worked together on Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove. Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first emerged in comics segments in 1978. The lazy, orange house cat constantly causes problems for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and the lovable household dog Odie.

Garfield, which made its debut in forty-one publications, currently holds the record as the most extensively syndicated comic strip globally. Alcon obtained the rights from Davis, who will work as an executive producer on the film, along with Bridget McMeel. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner produce alongside Kosove and Johnson. DNEG Animation, which recently worked in the animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong, will animate the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and president Tom Jacomb are also working as producers.

In previous editions produced by 20th Century Fox that appeared on the big screen in live-action/cartooned crossed Garfield in 2004 and its sequel in 2006’s Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, Bill Murray voiced the titular cat. However, for the newest reboot, Chris steps into the booth.

The Marvel actors’ voice craft includes the Lego films, Pixar’s Onward, and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated feature from Universal and Nintendo, where he will be voicing Mario. The actor, repped by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer, was most recently seen in Amazon’s sci-fi feature The Tomorrow War and is due back in theatres in June with Jurassic World: Dominion.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

