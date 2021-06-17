ChinneyLove Eze's 'Devil in Agbada' set to premiere in cinemas

Distributed by FilmOne, the new action drama starring Erica Nlewedim, Efe Eriele, and Linda Osifo will open in cinemas from July 2, 2021.

Recall star actress, Uche Jombo released a teaser for the new movie back in May. Although no official synopsis followed, the teaser suggested that the film will center on the leather-clad lead actresses as trained mercenaries on a mission to take out highly placed men.