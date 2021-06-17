RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

ChinneyLove Eze's 'Devil in Agbada' set to premiere in cinemas

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The official poster for the upcoming movie went viral on Twitter in March.

Erica Nlewedim, Efe Irele and Linda Osifo star as strangers on a mission in 'Devil In Agbada' [Instagram/peekaboomg]

ChinneyLove Eze's latest production 'Devil in Agbada' is set to premiere in Nigerian cinemas.

Distributed by FilmOne, the new action drama starring Erica Nlewedim, Efe Eriele, and Linda Osifo will open in cinemas from July 2, 2021.

Recall star actress, Uche Jombo released a teaser for the new movie back in May. Although no official synopsis followed, the teaser suggested that the film will center on the leather-clad lead actresses as trained mercenaries on a mission to take out highly placed men.

The movie caused quite the buzz in March with its stunning poster featuring its leading ladies. Reports also confirmed that Nlewdim made her post-reality show debut in the Umanu Elijah directed flick.

