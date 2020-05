An all new poster for upcoming Nollywood movie, 'This Lady Called Life' is out. The Kayode Kasum directed drama is one of the major titles pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Wale Ojo, Efa Iwara among others, 'This Lady Called Life' follows the dramatic twists and turns of Aye, an upcoming chef.

The feature film was written by Toluwani Obayan. Its release date is yet to be announced.

Watch the official trailer: