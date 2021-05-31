Charles Okpaleke unveils new film based on 1993 Nigerian Airways plane hijack
According to Charles Okpaleke, the story will center on the headline-making event of October 25, 1993.
Confirming the reports, the film production studio's boss, Charles Okpaleke took to Instagram with details of the forthcoming project.
"In line with our commitment to tell our Nigerian stories, my research and writing team at the @playnetworkstudios have been working on an amazing storyline for a few months now that is centered around the 1993 hijack of the Nigerian Airways," Okpaleke wrote.
"The preliminary plot I have just been sent is AMAZING! We are still reaching out to key participants of that hijack to share with us, a more in-depth account of their first hand participation!"
According to multiple reports, the headline-making event saw Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal commandeered the plane en route Abuja from Lagos and forced its pilots to land in Niger republic.
This was in an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola following the failed June 12 elections. The young men were eventually captured and spent nine years and four months in jail in Niamey.
