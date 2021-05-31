RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Charles Okpaleke unveils new film based on 1993 Nigerian Airways plane hijack

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

According to Charles Okpaleke, the story will center on the headline-making event of October 25, 1993.

Charles Okpaleke [Instagram/charlesofplay]

Play Network studios is developing a film set to follow the striking event of October 25, 1993, that saw four teenage boys hijack a Nigerian Airways plane as a medium of protest against the June 12 elections.

Recommended articles

Confirming the reports, the film production studio's boss, Charles Okpaleke took to Instagram with details of the forthcoming project.

"In line with our commitment to tell our Nigerian stories, my research and writing team at the @playnetworkstudios have been working on an amazing storyline for a few months now that is centered around the 1993 hijack of the Nigerian Airways," Okpaleke wrote.

"The preliminary plot I have just been sent is AMAZING! We are still reaching out to key participants of that hijack to share with us, a more in-depth account of their first hand participation!"

According to multiple reports, the headline-making event saw Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal commandeered the plane en route Abuja from Lagos and forced its pilots to land in Niger republic.

ALSO READ: Charles Okpaleke & Ramsey Nouah set to produce a Jaja of Opobo biopic, here's everything we know so far

This was in an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola following the failed June 12 elections. The young men were eventually captured and spent nine years and four months in jail in Niamey.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover