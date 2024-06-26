ADVERTISEMENT
Casting for Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone' adaptation to begin in July

Kome Nathaniel

The casting process for the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s novel, Children of Blood and Bone, officially begins next month.

Casting for Tomi Adeyemi’s, ‘Children of Blood and Bone,’ film adaptation is set to begin in July [Instagram/tomiadeyemi]
Casting for Tomi Adeyemi's, 'Children of Blood and Bone,' film adaptation is set to begin in July [Instagram/tomiadeyemi]

The Woman Kings’s director, Hollywood’s Gina Prince-Bythewood, will direct the film adaptation.

The film will be co-produced by Paramount Pictures, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment, Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment and Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Adeyemi and Reggie Rock Bythewood will executive produce.

The co-president of Paramount Pictures Motion Group, Daria Cercek said, “Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone has not only become a phenomenon in the YA world, it has transformed every expectation of what world-building fantasy can be,

It's with enormous pride that our studio — along with Tomi and our partners Wyck, Marty and Karen — set out to bring this franchise to life on the big screen. With its thought-provoking and timely themes, we know that this story will resonate with a global audience.

The American filmmaker, Prince-Bythewood, has proven to have the ability to create emotional and visually stunning narratives, which makes her a perfect fit for bringing Adeyemi’s world to life on the big screen.

She is popularly known for her films which include, The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights, Before I Fall, The Old Guard, and the television series Cloak and Dagger.

Adeyemi's novel, Children of Blood and Bone, was released in March 2018 and debuted at number 1 on The New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Bestseller List. It is a young-adult fantasy novel, featuring protagonist Zélie Adebola, who fights a monarchy to return magic to her people.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

