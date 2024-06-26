Casting for Tomi Adeyemi's 'Children of Blood and Bone' adaptation to begin in July

The Woman Kings’s director, Hollywood’s Gina Prince-Bythewood, will direct the film adaptation.

The film will be co-produced by Paramount Pictures, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment, Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment and Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Adeyemi and Reggie Rock Bythewood will executive produce.

The co-president of Paramount Pictures Motion Group, Daria Cercek said, “Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone has not only become a phenomenon in the YA world, it has transformed every expectation of what world-building fantasy can be,

“It's with enormous pride that our studio — along with Tomi and our partners Wyck, Marty and Karen — set out to bring this franchise to life on the big screen. With its thought-provoking and timely themes, we know that this story will resonate with a global audience.”

The American filmmaker, Prince-Bythewood, has proven to have the ability to create emotional and visually stunning narratives, which makes her a perfect fit for bringing Adeyemi’s world to life on the big screen.

She is popularly known for her films which include, The Secret Life of Bees, Beyond the Lights, Before I Fall, The Old Guard, and the television series Cloak and Dagger.