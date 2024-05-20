Burna Boy is producing his first film '3 Cold Dishes' which tackles sex trafficking

He will co-produce the upcoming thriller, 3 Cold Dishes, with Ifind, Alma Productions, Asurf Films, Martian Network and Black Mic Mac, a production company dedicated to showcasing African and Middle Eastern talents.

3 Cold Dishes follows Esosa, Fatouma, and Giselle, three former female victims of sex trafficking, who have risen to become powerful players in the underground world of prostitution.

Despite being at the top of their game, their success is not enough to erase the trauma of their pasts as they are haunted by the men who sold them into slavery and will stop at nothing to make them pay.

Burna Boy will produce the film through Spaceship Films, the production company he started back in 2015 with his mother, Bose Ogulu.

The film is directed by Asurf Oluseyi, the 2016 African Magic Viewer's Choice Award (AMVCA) winner for Best Short Film for A Day with Death.

Speaking to Variety Magazine, Oluseyi described the film as a “testament to the strength and resilience of its characters,” and an “African cinematic journey like no other.”

The movie features top Nollywood actors Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and Greg Ojefua, as well as talented Ivorian actors Fat Toure and Maud Guerard, and Senegalese actors, Amelie Mbaye and Mentor Ba.

The film is among the list of a dozen projects Black Mic Mac is working on. The production company is building a strong slate that showcases the talents of African storytellers and the lineup includes, The Devil Inside, The Three Rascals, Apophenia, La Sape, The Great Transporter, The Cage and Let The Earth Burn.

“I’m so proud to work with so many different filmmakers all over the continent, and to continue to try to discover talent who want to entertain the world,” said Pape Boye, the founder of Black Mic Mac.