Bolanle Ninalowo and Shaffy Bello have been unveiled as two of the cast of a new film, ‘Breaking Point.’

‘Breaking Point’ sees Shaffy Bello taking on the role of Mrs. Akintola, an individual who poses a threat to Mrs. Okafor - played by Tina Mba.

Bolanle Ninalowo takes on the role of Dozie Okafor while Timini Egbuson takes on the role of the son of Mrs. Akintola

Gbenga Titiloye and Timini Egbuson on the set of 'Breaking Point' [Instagram/vidi360 productions]

The movie tells the story of a young lady, who intends to sacrifice all it takes to be married into a wealthy family. The lady endures pains and abuses just to remain married.

‘Breaking Point’ also features Timini Egbuson, Gbenga Titilayo, Tina Mba, Fehintola Olukotun, MC Lively, BBNaija stars, Tobi Bakre and Diane Yashim among others.

Directed by Xela, ‘Breaking Point’ is Ifedayo Oniyide’s Vidi360 productions.