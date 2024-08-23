ADVERTISEMENT
Bolanle Austen-Peters reveals 'House of Ga'a' was filmed in Epe

Brooks Eti-Inyene

BAP as she is fondly called is the brain behind a host of great cinematic productions including Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Man of God, and House of Ga’a.

House of Ga'a [Netflix]
House of Ga'a [Netflix]

“So many have asked where we shot House of GA'A on @netflixfilm @naijaonnetflix. This is it! BAP Productions Film Village in Epe,” the post said.

She described the film village’s expansive landscape, emphasizing its suitability for epic film productions.

“Over 10,000 acres of land, rolling hills, huts, and other facilities. Open for hire,” she continued.

The excellence in her works is a reflection of her strong background in theatre, which she consistently brings to her film projects, ensuring they stand out. Earlier this year, her biopic, Funmilayo Ransom Kuti was the highest-grossing biopic in West Africa.

The Netflix original film, House of Ga’a, made the streamer's Top 10 global Chart for non-English films.

House of Ga’a set in the 18th century Oyo Empire, tells the gripping tale of a power-hungry political figure, Ga’a, who initiates a brutal betrayal of a series of kings. The ruthless prime minister, desperate for revenge, cruelly rises to the top, stopping at nothing to become more powerful than the kings he serves.

Written by Tunde Babalola and co-produced with Joseph Umoibom, House of Ga’a is made up of an impressive cast including Femi Branch, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Seun Akindele, Mike Afolarin, Jide Oyegbile, Teddy A, Bambam, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Yemi Blaq, Juliana Olayode, Bimbo Manuel, Gbenga Titiloye, Kunle Coker, Dele Odule, Adeniyi Johnson, Gabriel Afolayan, and Stan Nze.

House of Ga'a
House of Ga'a Pulse Nigeria

Austen-Peters has been recognised for her directorial prowess in both theatre and film. Her works include Bling Lagosians and Collision Course. Her plays include Saro, the Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, and Death and the King's Horseman written by Wole Soyinka.

With House of Ga’a, Bolanle Austen-Peters continues to solidify her reputation as a leading figure in Nollywood, combining her theatrical expertise with cinematic storytelling to deliver powerful masterpieces.

