On May 22, 2019, and amidst fanfare and an expected ado of flowing sarees and turbans, the Nigerian premiere for legacy feature-film, Alaadin held at Sky Cinemas, Sky Mall (Farm Bus stop, KM 46 Lekki-Epe Expressway) opposite Blenco, Sangotedo, Lagos.

The pseudo-musical stars Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud – as the titular character.

The event was made possible by Blue Pictures and Crimson Media. The fanfare took place on the Magic Carpet which also featured henna artists under an improvised Arabian tent. There was also an abundance of free food, free drinks and free appetizers before the movie even premiered, just as a live band thrilled the eager fans of all ages.

What is Aladdin?

Aladdin is the motion picture version of the 1992 animated box office hit of the same name which grossed over 500 million in 90’s dollars. The movie is a thrilling, epic fantasy/adventure movie set in a fictional world resembling early Arabian/Turkish civilization.

The story piques on the life of a courageous, and upstanding street urchin, Aladdin (played by Mena Massoud) who catches the eye of the beautiful, daring, sought-after and independent princess of the fictional Agrabah, Jasmine (played by Naomi Scott).

But as a price for sneaking into the palace to see Jasmine, he got kidnapped by the King’s trusted, but power-hungry advisor, Jafar (played by Marwan Kenzari). This kidnap also leads Aladdin to meet the Genie (played by Will Smith)

The story ends with a victory for Aladdin over Jafar before he marries Jasmine. He also frees the genie. The movie is also features Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

Aladdin is written by John August and Guy Ritchie. The movie is also directed by Guy Ritchie.

The movie premiere is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Dominos, Pinkberry, Coldstone, Vida and Amstel Malta.

Production is handled by Dan Lin, p.g.a. Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt also serve as executive producers.

Eight-time Academy Award winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Blue pictures is a leading film distribution & consulting company based in Nigeria with a link to West African territories.