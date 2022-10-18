RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The sequel will launch in cinemas globally on November 11, 2022.

Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]
Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]

A Nigerian Wakanda Forever premiere is happening! According to Nigerian film distribution company, FilmOne Entertainment, the confirmed premiere will hold in Lagos ahead of the film’s anticipated theatrical release.

In fresh reports, Pulse has gathered that the premiere will be in partnership with Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), FilmOne Entertainment and The Walt Disney company.

With Shuri (Letitia Wright) rumoured to don on the Black Panther suit, the anticipated sequel will see Wakanda threatened by newfound enemies.

The sequel will see a number of fan-favourite characters return for what’s geared up to be another record breaking outing.

It’s taken over a year of production riddled by delays owing to reports of minor stunt injuries on set and Covid-19.

Filming kicked off around August 2020 after months of speculation surrounding recasting King T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman who had died the previous year from cancer.

Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Pulse

While Marvel is yet to officially announce the new Black Panther, the sequel’s new trailer, released last month, confirmed that Wright will wear the superhero shoes.

Wakanda Forever premieres globally on November 11.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

