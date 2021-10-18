RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Marvel confirms new release date for Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The change in theatrical release date is reportedly due to slight changes in production.

Black Panther
Black Panther

Marvel Studios have reshuffled the release dates for its anticipated titles slated for 2022.

Recommended articles

Some of the titles which include the long-awaited Ryan Coogler directed 'Black Panther' sequel, 'Wakanda Forever', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will now release few months later than originally scheduled, a move that going by online reaction, has left some film lovers aghast.

Principal photography for 'Wakanda Forever' kicked off months ago with major stars from the original film spotted on the set in Atlanta. While plot details remain top secret, the film which is still in production will wrap up sometime in November.

The highly anticipated sequel was originally set for September 7, 2022 but will now premiere on November 11, 2022.

Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will now launch on May 6, 2022 while Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been confirmed for May 6, 2022 instead of its March 25 release.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the only Marvel movie that's not getting pushed back is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Vol. 3 which is set for a May 5, 2023, theatrical release.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

Trending

A real-life 'Squid Game' is reportedly being organized in Abu Dhabi

Giant Doll Squid Game

BBNaija 2021: Angel says Jackie B defamed her while in the house

Bbnaija Angel and Jackie B [Instagram]

DC Comics confirm the new Superman character is bisexual

The new Superman character is bisexual [BBC News]

Twitter critics react to 'Amina' trailer over language choice

Lucy Ameh stars in the lead role as Queen Amina [JudithAudusblog]