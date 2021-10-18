Some of the titles which include the long-awaited Ryan Coogler directed 'Black Panther' sequel, 'Wakanda Forever', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will now release few months later than originally scheduled, a move that going by online reaction, has left some film lovers aghast.

Principal photography for 'Wakanda Forever' kicked off months ago with major stars from the original film spotted on the set in Atlanta. While plot details remain top secret, the film which is still in production will wrap up sometime in November.

The highly anticipated sequel was originally set for September 7, 2022 but will now premiere on November 11, 2022.

Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' will now launch on May 6, 2022 while Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been confirmed for May 6, 2022 instead of its March 25 release.