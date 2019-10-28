Nigerian-born British American actress, Sope Aluko might be returning for Black Panther’s sequel.

According to a report by Digital Spy, the majority of the cast are expected to return for the sequel after a brilliant performance with the first one.

The sequel is scheduled for May 2022 release and there are already talks on the cast that will be making a possible return.

Sope Aluko and Forest Whitaker in a scene from 'Black Panther' [imdb]

It is also believed that the plot of the sequel will determine who fits into the film and who doesn’t make it. Sope plays the role of Shaman, a spiritualist and Zuri’s (Forest Whitaker character) student.

In an interview with Ayiba Magazine, Sope also hinted that her character might be popping up for the sequel since her teacher, Zuri, is dead.

“My character in the film is the Shaman. I am a spiritual leader and sort of a conduit between both the supernatural world and the existing world. Zuri is the King’s spiritual advisor is my teacher, so essentially I am his protégé. There is an opportunity for my role to come back in Black Panther 2 based on the storyline, so fingers crossed,” she said.

Sope Aluko might be returning for the 'Black Panther' sequel which is scheduled for a release in 2022. [Instagram/solaaluko]

Digital Spy reports that the cast of ‘Black Panther’ arguably performed very well, so it is expected that most of those featured in the first film to return.

Proposed to return for the sequel of the film include Boseman Chadwick (T'Challa/Black Panther), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda, T'Challa's mother).