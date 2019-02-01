A few days ago, the organizers of the highly anticipated reality show Big Brother Naija announced the program for this year's edition.

On Friday, February 1 2019, the show kicked off proceedings leading to its fourth year with the search of this year's contestants.

The audition is holding simultaneously across 5 states across the country. [Lagos, Benin, Abuja, Warri and Enugu]

The Lagos audition which is free is taking place at the Podium Event Centre, Ikeja and has already witnessed a large turnout of interested participants, running into thousands line up at the venue with some arriving as at midnight.

You can follow Pulse all through the day for live updates of proceedings at the audition.